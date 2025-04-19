Young man arrested after allegedly breaking up with top police officer’s daughter

In Nigeria, David Nwokorie, a man arrested after a messy breakup with the daughter of a retired senior police officer, has been released on administrative bail after spending days in detention.

Nwokorie was freed on Thursday following the intervention of Nigerian human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, according to local media reports.

Sources revealed to Nigerian news portal SaharaReporters that Sowore, along with Nwokorie’s lawyer and another supporter, helped meet the strict bail conditions set by the police.

The incident began when Genevieve Opara, daughter of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hilary Opara and an official at Nigeria’s National Pension Commission, accused Nwokorie of cyberstalking and blackmail.

Her allegations led to Nwokorie’s arrest by officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

According to Sowore, even after getting permission for a lawyer to process bail, the police demanded unreasonable conditions.

Sowore is quoted by SaharaReporters as saying:

They insisted on sureties who were either top federal government officials or extremely wealthy businessmen with properties worth over ₦500 million (about GHS 5.2 million) in Abuja.

Documents showed the sureties also had to provide official letters, ID cards, property certificates, and passport photos, making the bail process very difficult.

The trouble between the former lovers reportedly began after Nwokorie found out that Genevieve had hidden her previous marriage and two children. Feeling betrayed, he ended their relationship.

Nwokorie’s lawyer, Barrister Ezike Chibuzor, explained that tensions rose when Genevieve allegedly vandalised David’s home after learning he had proposed to another woman. Although he initially forgave her, he eventually ended their relationship and a business venture they had started together.

In response to the damage, David demanded ₦25 million (over GHS 260,000) in compensation. He also posted a flyer online with Genevieve’s photo, describing her as "wanted." Genevieve then reported him to the police, accusing him of cyberbullying and threats.

Claims of police influence

David’s family claimed that Genevieve’s father, a retired top police officer, used his influence to get David arrested and kept behind bars.

There are also reports that David contacted Genevieve’s estranged husband, offering to testify against her in their ongoing divorce and custody case.

When contacted, she said:

David is detained for blackmail, cyberbullying, and threats to life. The police acted on solid information.

Her lawyer refused to comment further, saying the matter was already before the court and could not be discussed publicly.