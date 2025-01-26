Shielding Presidents from prosecution after office must end – Barker-Vormawor

Human rights activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has argued against the practice of shielding Presidents from prosecution after their tenure, calling for justice and accountability at every level of governance.

He was speaking to JoyNews on Saturday, January 25.

The Constitution cannot preach justice while entrenching impunity. We have also argued that Presidents should not be shielded from prosecution after their tenure

His remarks come amidst increasing calls for constitutional reforms to eliminate perceived legal loopholes that protect high-ranking officials from accountability.

Barker-Vormawor also expressed his disapproval of the Council of State, deeming it redundant and advocating for its abolishment.

The abolishment of the Council of State is what we have called for. We believe that if we move forward without it, nobody would even remember it exists,” he said.

The activist’s comments underline the importance of fostering transparency in governance and ensuring that no individual, regardless of their office, remains immune to the law.