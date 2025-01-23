Treason felony charges against Barker-Vormawor may be dropped – Attorney-General

According to Dr Ayine, his office will review the case docket left by the former Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, to determine the next course of action, whether to pursue the case or not.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, 11th February 2022, at Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival in the country from the United Kingdom. He faces charges of treason felony over social media comments interpreted as a coup threat, made in reaction to the controversial passage of the E-levy.

Speaking to journalists after his swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, 22nd January, Dr Ayine said a decision on the case would soon be made.

He explained:

With charges against Oliver, I'll definitely also study the docket. The statement that he made is one that was made in the media. The docket has been built and I will study the docket and, based upon my own opinion, decide whether or not to drop the charges.

I will not stand here and assure you that I'm definitely going to drop the charges without having read the docket and formed an opinion as to whether or not the charges were properly laid and should be dropped.

Meanwhile, Dr Ayine revealed during the interview that he plans to convene a meeting with the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee on Monday, 27th January, to review the findings so far on the misappropriation of public funds and the looting of state assets.