GBC’s Michael Dewornu leads Tema GJA

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) seasoned journalist and Tema Regional Correspondent, Michael Dewornu, has officially assumed office as the new Chairman of the Tema Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Mr. Dewornu, who ran unopposed in the GJA's national and regional elections held on 30th June, received a resounding endorsement from fellow journalists in Tema, underscoring the high level of confidence reposed in his leadership.

The swearing-in ceremony took place today at the Tema High Court ‘A’, where Mr. Dewornu and his executive team — Edith Atiaka, Treasurer, and Patricia Kyei, Secretary — took the oath of office to lead the association for the next three years.