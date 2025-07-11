GBC’s Michael Dewornu leads Tema GJA

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) seasoned journalist and Tema Regional Correspondent, Michael Dewornu, has officially assumed office as the new Chairman of the Tema Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).
Mr. Dewornu, who ran unopposed in the GJA's national and regional elections held on 30th June, received a resounding endorsement from fellow journalists in Tema, underscoring the high level of confidence reposed in his leadership.
The swearing-in ceremony took place today at the Tema High Court ‘A’, where Mr. Dewornu and his executive team — Edith Atiaka, Treasurer, and Patricia Kyei, Secretary — took the oath of office to lead the association for the next three years.
With over 15 years of experience at the state broadcaster, Mr. Dewornu brings a wealth of knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to the role. In his inaugural address, he pledged to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors and to lead a vibrant, proactive, and inclusive GJA in Tema.
“Our administration will prioritize the welfare of members, enhance professional capacity through regular training, and advocate for the safety and rights of journalists,” Mr. Dewornu said. “This will be an open-door, all-hands-on-deck administration. I encourage every member to bring ideas on board that will move the association forward.”
He further emphasized his vision of strengthening collaborations between the Tema GJA and key stakeholders, especially corporate institutions and civil society organizations, to amplify developmental and labor-related issues in Ghana’s leading industrial hub.
The new leadership has received widespread goodwill messages from media practitioners and stakeholders across the region, with many expressing optimism about a renewed and impactful era for the GJA in Tema.