I had to sleep with 7-10 men daily - Woman tells chilling story in Galamsey hub

A young Nigerian woman has bravely shared her harrowing experience of being trafficked into Ghana and forced into prostitution at a notorious illegal mining site.

The woman, who comes from Ojo in Nigeria, was interviewed by Nana Poku Bosompim, the Western Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, during a raid at Abrewa Ne Nkran, a slum deep inside the Western Region known for illegal mining and other crimes.

She revealed that she was brought into Ghana by her “madam,” who demanded she pay back GHC40,000 as the cost of her trafficking.

She painfully recalled as quoted by 3News.com:

The madam placed a bounty on my head. I had to sleep with between 7 to 10 men every day to pay off the amount within seven months.

Nana Bosompim also described how the prostitution ring was highly organised.

They even hold graduation ceremonies for the girls once they finish paying. They pour drinks over them in celebration.

Galamsey hub demolished by military

The slum, Abrewa Ne Nkran, was recently dismantled in a joint raid by the Forestry Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces. During the operation, illegal mining camps were destroyed, and a private power system used to run mining activities was uncovered.

The area has become a major concern for authorities, not just for illegal mining but also for child trafficking, prostitution, and drug sales. Drone images and tips from community members helped the task force locate and raid the hub.

Several pieces of mining equipment, such as chanfans and water pumps, were seized and destroyed during the operation.

Nana Bosompim warned:

If you are involved in illegal mining in our forest reserves, stop now. We will catch you, and the law will deal with you.

He stressed that more raids would continue to protect the Subri Forest Reserve from further destruction.

