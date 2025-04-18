Chinese police have finally confirmed that Gabonese footballer Aaron Boupendza’s tragic death was caused by an accidental fall from the 11th floor of a building in Hangzhou, China.

The 28-year-old striker, who made his name in Turkey Super Lig with Hatayspor as the top scorer, died after falling from a rented apartment’s balcony in the Yuhang district.

His sudden death on April 16, 2025, sparked many rumours, with early reports suggesting possible suicide, an accident, or even foul play involving his brother.

However, after a full investigation, including reviewing security camera footage and speaking to witnesses, Chinese authorities announced there was no foul play involved. In a statement reported by Turkish media, police confirmed it was an accidental fall and ruled out any criminal actions.

Boupendza, who was playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League, had missed a training session on the day of the incident. Club officials tried to reach him but had no success until they heard about his fall.

READ ALSO: 5 Things to consider before letting someone use your phone

Witnesses called emergency services straight away, and Boupendza was rushed to hospital, but sadly he died from his injuries.

Police close investigations

The Hangzhou Public Security Bureau’s investigation cleared up earlier speculation, officially closing the case and confirming there would be no charges filed.

Boupendza’s death has left the football world in shock, especially in Tu, where he became a fan favourite for his goal-scoring skills. Many fans across the world have been paying tribute to him, remembering his exciting performances and the impact he had on the pitch.

At Zhejiang FC’s most recent match, supporters were seen holding up shirts with Boupendza’s name and number in a moving tribute to the player who had quickly won their hearts.

MUST READ: Authorities investigate brother of footballer who fell from 11th floor to death