Footballer, 28, confirmed dead after falling from 11th floor of a building in China

Gabon international footballer Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28 after reportedly falling from the 11th floor of a building in China.

The tragic incident took place while the striker was living in China, where he recently joined Chinese club Zhejiang from Romanian side Rapid Bucharest.

The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) confirmed his passing on Wednesday and paid tribute to the talented player.

At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (2022). FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese football offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time.

Boupendza had played 35 times for Gabon since his debut in 2016, scoring eight goals. He was known for his powerful play and had also competed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tributes poured in from across the football world. Former teammate and ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrote on Instagram, "I don’t have the words. Rest in peace, my brother," sharing a heartfelt photo of the two embracing.

Midfielder Mario Lemina also shared his sorrow:

Rest in peace Aaron. So talented, joyful… My rage is immense today… May Allah soothe the heart of your family.

Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema added:

It is with great sadness that I learn of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza… I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul.

His former club FC Cincinnati said in a statement:

Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family. Rest in peace, Aaron.

MUST READ: Teams that came back from 3 goals down in the Champions League in recent times