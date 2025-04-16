'She smells really bad': Tennis player tells opponent to 'wear deodorant' (Video)

British tennis star Harriet Dart has issued an apology after making an unkind remark about her opponent during a match at the Rouen Open.

Dart, the British No. 4, told the umpire during a changeover that her opponent, Lois Boisson, “smells really bad” and asked, “Can you tell her to wear deodorant?”

The moment was caught on camera during the second set of their match on Tuesday, where Dart lost 6-0, 6-3 to the French player.

Following the incident, Dart took to Instagram to express her regret:

Hey everyone, I want to apoligise for what I said on court today. It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I'll learn from this and move forward.

Boisson's surprise response

Boisson responded in a light-hearted way. She posted a photo of herself on court with a bottle of deodorant edited into the image, adding the caption: “@Dove apparently need a collab,” along with a few laughing emojis.

Boisson, ranked 303 in the world, is making a return to the WTA Tour after dealing with injuries. Her impressive win over Dart, who is ranked No. 110, marked a strong comeback performance as she broke Dart’s serve four times.

The moment has sparked conversation online, but Boisson’s humour and Dart’s apology have helped to ease tensions. Both players will now look to move forward with their seasons.

