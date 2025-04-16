Teams that came back from 3 goals down in the Champions League in recent times

Miracles might be real or not, depending on what you believe in. However, in the world of football, miracles do happen sometimes.

Especially in the world’s biggest club competition where the big guns come all out firing. Over the years, clubs have gone down by worrying scorelines in the first leg and have come back to do the impossible by turning around massive deficits.

Going behind by three goals is almost the end of a Champions League knockout tie for many teams, but some teams defy all the odds to do the unthinkable.

It’s similar position that Real Madrid find themselves in after Arsenal put three past them at the Emirates. Los Blancos have built a reputation as remontada kings, but can they do it again this time?

And which other teams have come back from a three-goal deficit to qualify in recent Champions League history?

Barcelona shock PSG (2016/17)

Barcelona staged a historic comeback to defeat Paris Saint Germain 6-1 after losing the first leg 4-1 in the 2016/17 Champions League campaign.

PSG thought it was all over, before a man of the match showing by Neymar, and a last-gasp goal by Sergi Roberto, crashed their dreams.

Barcelona won 6-5 on aggregate, making it the largest comeback in UEFA Champions League history.

Liverpool stunned Barcelona (2018/19)

In the 2018/19 season, Liverpool stunned Barcelona at Anfield by defeating the Catalan club 4-0, after losing the first-leg semi-final by three goals.

A Lionel Messi brace after Luis Suarez opened the scoring saw Barcelona coast to a 3-0 win at home. They were favourites to qualify, or so they thought before the mystical Champions League script writers took their pens to ink an unforgettable European football night story.

The Reds struck early in the return leg with Divock Origi scoring in just seven minutes, followed by a two-minute brace by Georginio Wijnaldum to level the tie.

The Blaugrana were flabbergasted, and what followed was even more unbelievable. The famous “corner taken quickly” by Trent Alexander-Arnold and winner by Origi in the 79th minute.

Barcelona suffer at the hands of AS Roma (2017/18)

AS Roma also mounted a 3-0 quarterfinal comeback against Barcelona after losing the first leg 4-1 to qualify on the away-goals rule.

Barcelona were heavy favourites to progress after a 4-1 first-leg win but fell apart to Roma's brilliant showing.

The "Greek god in Rome" Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with eight minutes remaining.