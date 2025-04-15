5 Scams in sports betting you must run away from 

It’s easy to fall prey to people and punters promising huge wins from sports betting due to greed and desperation.

However, 99% percent of the time it’s important to know that these claims are untrue and just a ploy to rob you of your hard-earned money.

You must stay vigilant, but how do you recognise these fraudulent patterns from so-called betting experts and tipsters?

Pulse Ghana presents five clear signs of scam in sports betting.

1. Fixed matches

More often than not, people promising you to have insight about a fixed match is untrue. Yes, fixed matches do exist in sports, especially in football with several investigations uncovering how pre-determined outcomes of games, matches of convenience, and match manipulation, have eaten deep into the beautiful game.

But, just stop and think about this, why would anyone who claims to know the outcome of a match not bank big on it but rather come chasing your coins? Don’t buy any fixed games. They’re mostly scams that do not end well.

2. Account management

It’s ridiculous why anyone would fund their accounts and give their credentials to someone they might have probably never met before to manage all in the name of account management. There are so many stories of people duping others after winning or simply losing everything and not responding again. Manage your betting accounts yourself.

3. Exaggerated VIP winnings

Many of the huge winnings you see online from so-called VIP groups are edited slips and fake tickets. They use that to lure people to join paid groups so they can make money from them.

Now, some betting sites have ways to verify such codes but still, these crooks have found a way around that. Be vigilant, don’t let anyone pressure you into paying for any betting VIP group because no one can be so sure of the outcome of games.

4. Claimed virtual spotting

For virtual games, some people claim they know when certain outcomes will play and the exact time it will happen. These are mainly pure guesswork and predictions that are not backed by any data or research. Shy away from these false prophets.

5. Sure bets

One thing any investor must understand is that betting is a game of chance and occasionally luck. There’s nothing like sure bets, for the smallest of odds can also go south. Don’t allow anyone to sell your dreams with these faux assurances that will lead you into trouble.