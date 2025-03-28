Would Mbappe, Vini Jr, Rudiger, Ceballos miss Real Madrid’s UCL clash with Arsenal?

Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Junior are under investigation by UEFA for 'indecent conduct' following Real Madrid's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals after beating their city rivals in a tense penalty shoot-out, which included a controversial decision to rule out Julian Alvarez's penalty for touching the ball twice.

The four Real Madrid players are being investigated over their actions during the post-match celebrations.

TV footage appeared to show Rudiger making a throat-cutting gesture and Mbappe allegedly grabbing his crotch. UEFA has appointed a special inspector to investigate the incident, and video footage is expected to be key evidence.

UEFA has not confirmed how long the investigation will take or what sanctions could follow, but a fine is considered more likely than a ban.

In 2019, UEFA fined Cristiano Ronaldo €20,000 for making an obscene gesture after scoring for Juventus against Atletico Madrid, and Atletico's manager Diego Simeone was also fined the same amount for a similar gesture.

When possible sanctions could apply

It’s uncertain if the investigation will be completed before Real Madrid’s first leg against Arsenal on April 8 at the Emirates Stadium, with the second leg scheduled for April 16 in Madrid.

However, all indications suggest the players, except for Ceballos who’s nursing a hamstring injury, could feature for Los Blancos against the Gunners for a semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has given Arsenal a huge fitness boost ahead of the European showdown.