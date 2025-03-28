Ayew family spokesperson lambasts Otto Addo for ‘disrespectful’ Dede Ayew verdict

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo’s recent explanation for why he once again left 35-year-old Andre Dede Ayew from the Ghana squad that faced Chad and Madagascar hasn’t sat well with the Ayew family’s spokesperson, Fiifi Tackie.

Addo, in an interview with JoySports, shed light on the absence of veteran forward Ayew from the senior national team, confirming that other players are currently ahead of him in the squad's pecking order.

He explained:

If we need Andre Ayew, we will call him. At the moment, I see others ahead of him.

However, in response, Tackie deems these comments as “disrespectful,” considering the family’s sacrifices for the national team.

He expressed disappointment with the Black Stars coach for these remarks, stating that he’s playing well at his club, and since that’s the criteria Addo had previously stated as his reason for selection, it’s unfair to still leave out the player.

Coach Otto Addo's comments on Andre Ayew are shocking and disappointing. On numerous occasions, the same coach has said that one of the key criteria for selection into the national team is active club participation.

How can Ayew, Ghana's most-capped player, a three-time World Cup veteran, and a proven leader, be deemed unworthy even when playing well at his club in the French league? Ayew's legacy and commitment to the Black Stars are undeniable. His experience, leadership, and track record in major tournaments speaks volumes.

Tackie says Addo's comments undermine Ayew's sacrifice

Furthermore, Tackie slammed Addo for undermining the Le Havre player’s sacrifice and commitment to the national team over the years.

Such remarks are not only disrespectful to Ayew but also undermine his sacrifices and the pride he has brought to Ghana football. Coach Addo's comments are unprofessional and unbecoming of someone in his position.

Addo first dropped Ayew from Ghana's squad to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in May 2024.