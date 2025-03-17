Dede Ayew’s surprise reaction to being dropped from Black Stars squad again revealed

After netting four goals this year, some Ghanaians expected Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew’s return to the senior national team, however, he was left out again when coach Otto Addo named his 23-man squad on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Since then, many have wondered if indeed his time as a key cog in the team is far gone. When he was first dropped by Addo back in Ghana's squad to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in May 2024, the coach disclosed that Ayew didn’t agree to his exclusion.

And now that he has been snubbed again for another set of World Cup qualifiers, some Ghanaians have been wanting to know what his reaction is.

This, former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu provided answers to in an interview with Connect FM.

According to him, Ayew is unconcerned about being dropped for the fourth consecutive time.

Agyemang-Badu shared that he spoke to Ayew after the squad announcement, and the Le Havre forward is not troubled by his exclusion from the team.

I spoke to Dede Ayew, and he is not worried.

The retired footballer emphasised that although Ayew's recent form for his club has improved, the decision by head coach Otto Addo to leave him out should be respected by both players and the public.

We all know that player selection for the Black Stars is based on performance. Dede is delivering, but we must respect the coach's choice.

Before the squad announcement, Ayew had reaffirmed his commitment to the national team and insisted he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Black Stars next World Cup qualifying matches

The Black Stars will host Chad on March 21, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, before travelling to Morocco three days later to play Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

Addo’s men are currently second but tied with Comoros in Group I on nine points apiece.