Accra Sports Stadium floodlights not working 5 days to Ghana World Cup qualifier

The floodlights at the Accra Sports Stadium are reportedly not working less than a week before Ghana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Chad.

This came to light when a government delegation led by the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, alongside the new Director General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, inspected the facility on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

During the inspection, it was also discovered that other required safety measures are yet to be put in place to meet CAF and FIFA standards.

In effect, a 48-hour deadline has been set to fix these shortcomings ahead of the Black Stars game on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Presidential Staffer Stan Dogbe was part of the inspection team and received a comprehensive report on the stadium's poor condition after the Saturday inspection, per reports.

However, there was no highlight on the state of the pitch which has been of great concern to both the playing body and fans.

Meanwhile, some 23 players have been called up by coach Otto Addo for the two qualifying matches. They will begin camping on Monday and will train until Thursday before taking on Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium the following day.

Three days later, they will travel to Morocco for their next battle against Madagascar.

Black Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Fc St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), and Benjamin Asare (Hearts Of Oak).

Defenders

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre)

Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (As Monaco)

Jerome Opoku (Istandul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe)

Jonas Adjetey (FCBasel)

Razak Simpson (Nations FC)

Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC)

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC)

Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre)

Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge)

Kudus Mohammed (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon)

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton)

Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)

Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo)

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)