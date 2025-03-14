Why Tariq Lamptey, Ashimeru, other key players are not in the Black Stars squad

Twelve key players have been left out of the Black Stars squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injuries.

They include Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Brandon Thomas Asante, Abdul Mumin, Joseph Aidoo, Abdul Manaf Nuruudeen, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Baba Idrissu, Ibrahim Sulemana, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Majeed Ashimeru, and Joseph Painstil.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) provided the following injury details on these 12 players:

Alidu Seidu (Anterior Cruciate Ligament - Rehab), Tariq Lamptey (Ankle Ligament Injury), Brandon Thomas Asante (Muscle Tear), Abdul Mumin (Anterior Crucial Ligament), Joseph Aidoo (Muscle), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Ankle), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Anterior Cruciate Ligament – Recovering).

Baba Idrissu (Recovering), Ibrahim Sulemana (Adductor Tendonitis), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (Knee), Majeed Ashimeru (Rebuilding from injury – Needs time to fully recover), Joseph Painstil (Quadriceps).

Full Squad List

Meanwhile some 23 players have been called up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagsacar.

In the goalkeepers' department, Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare, who has arguably been the best in the post for the past two seasons has been handed a maiden call-up for impressing in the Ghana Premier League.

However, Manaf Nurudeen has been left out due to injury with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott maintaining their positions.

Preferred center-back pairing Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku return after missing the last couple of games due to injuries. Local-based players Razak Simpson of Nations FC and Medeama’s Kamaradini Mamudu have been called up again after impressive debuts.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, albeit not the team’s captain anymore, returns in midfield alongside in-form Ernest Nuamah and star boy Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana is spoilt for choice in attack with Black Satellites striker Jerry Afriyie receiving a second senior team call-up after netting in his debut appearance. Kamaldeen Sulemana makes a comeback, and Christopher Bonsu Baah from Genk is also in the mix.

Familiar names including the team’s new skipper Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Antoine Semenyo complete the forwards.