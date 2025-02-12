'I'm not ready to stop' - Dede Ayew says he's not retiring soon, Black Stars return likely

Ghana international Andre Dede Ayew has made it clear that retirement is not on the horizon for him, stressing his continued love for football.

The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner has had an impressive 18-year career since his club debut. After first being called up to the senior Ghana national team in 2007 by coach Claude Le Roy, Ayew has become one of the country's most experienced players.

In an interview with BBC Africa, the seasoned forward spoke about his longevity in the sport.

He stated:

You need to decide how long you want to stay in the game. Good players around you help, and as time goes on, you get smarter. You find spaces where, maybe in the past, you wouldn’t because you can smell it. I love what I’m doing, and I’m not ready to stop.

Since his return to Le Havre, Ayew has scored three goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances, although his team currently sits 17th in the league standings.

With nine clubs on his CV and no signs of slowing down, the 34-year-old forward remains determined to keep playing for as long as possible.

Ayew's national team absence

Ayew was left out the Black Stars squad that faced Mali and Central African Republic for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6 and 10, 2024, respectively.

He has since not featured for the senior national team. In his absence, Otto Addo’s men failed to win any of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, and finished bottom in Group F.