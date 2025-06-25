Ghanaian filmmaker arrested over threats to shoot police officers

Ghanaian filmmaker Israel Agbo Forson has been arrested by police after a video of him making threatening remarks against law enforcement officers went viral on social media.

The 32-year-old filmmaker, who resides in North Legon, was seen in the footage—believed to have been self-recorded—expressing anger over how police officers treated him during a roadside vehicle search. In the video, Forson issued an alarming warning, stating that he would not hesitate to shoot an officer if he were armed during such an encounter again.

I’m sending this message to the IGP. If you don’t sit down with your police people and school them on how they attend to people on the street—see, next time when I’m strapped, I will shoot somebody and it will be a case. This is the third time this thing is happening. I swear to God, this is a warning. IGP, just do your work. If I’m strapped and I see misconduct, I won’t bring it to court. I will shoot

READ MORE: Ghanaians divided as gay couple share kissing photos at Independence Arch

,he declared in the video.

Following widespread condemnation from the public, the Accra Regional Police Command launched an intelligence-led operation and arrested Forson at his residence on Monday, 23 June 2025.

In an official statement released the next day, the police confirmed the arrest, stating:

On Monday, 23rd June 2025, an intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of the individual identified in the video as Israel Agbo Forson, a 32-year-old filmmaker residing in North Legon

The statement further noted that Forson had been granted police enquiry bail and was cooperating with ongoing investigations.

The Ghana Police Service has strongly denounced Forson's comments, branding them as both unlawful and dangerous. The service reiterated its dedication to upholding law and order and cautioned the public against any acts that threaten law enforcement.

The Ghana Police Service once again condemns in the strongest terms acts of incitement, threats, and obstruction against law enforcement officers. Such conduct is not only unlawful but also undermines public peace and the authority of the police. The Command assures the public that it remains committed to maintaining law and order and will take the necessary steps to bring persons who engage in criminal acts to justice

,the statement added.