'The world will know soon' – Ananzo on how he’ll use Davido’s $5,000 gift

Ghanaian TikTok sensation and music promoter Eugene Ananzo Junior, popularly known as Ananzo Official, has revealed that he has not yet touched the $5,000 gift he received from Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

In an interview with Asieduwaa Akumia on Joy Prime, Ananzo expressed deep appreciation to the multiple award-winning artiste for honouring his promise after a video of Ananzo passionately singing Davido’s song ‘With You’ went viral.

The video, which was recorded while Ananzo was working at a car wash in Takoradi, gained massive attention on TikTok and was later shared by Davido himself.

I believe God transformed himself into Davido to come and bless me and my team

Ananzo said during the interview. He confirmed that although he had received the money via Davido’s representatives, he had not used any of it.

I have not touched the $5,000 Davido gave me. It is still there

When asked about his plans for the money, he simply replied,

It will come in the media soon

The generous gesture followed Ananzo’s emotional rendition of ‘With You’, a track featuring Omah Lay, which went viral in April 2025. Davido, clearly impressed by the sincerity and energy in the performance, commented on TikTok: “5K US for you. OLS contact @deekay_dmw”—and he kept his word.

The moment earned widespread admiration online, with social media users applauding Nigerian artist Davido for recognising and rewarding genuine talent. In just days, Ananzo’s TikTok following soared from 91,000 to over 600,000. His viral video has since racked up over 16 million views and 2 million likes, firmly establishing him as a breakout digital star.

Ananzo’s journey has been far from ordinary. For more than a decade, he worked at a local washing bay in order to support his secondary education, often entertaining customers with spontaneous singing. A 2024 video of him vibing to King Paluta’s ‘Makoma’ set the tone for his eventual breakout.

He also credited Nigerian activist and influencer Very Dark Man (VDM) for helping amplify his story. In a heartfelt thank-you video, Ananzo was seen prostrating in gratitude—a gesture that resonated deeply with viewers.