TikToker gifted $5K for promoting Davido aims to become Africa's top music promoter

Kelvin Ananzo, widely known as the Washing Bay Promoter after going viral for his passionate rendition of Davido’s With You, has shared his bold aspiration to become the most influential music promoter on the African continent.

In an exclusive interview with Ghana Weekend’s Jeffrey Fiifi Annan, Ananzo spoke openly about his deep commitment to the music industry.

I want to be the biggest music promoter in Africa, going viral was just the beginning. My true passion lies in supporting artistes and creating platforms that spotlight African talent on the global stage.

Ananzo rose to fame on social media following a heartfelt performance of Davido’s song while working at a local washing bay—a moment that resonated widely and captured public attention.

Despite being promised $5,000 by Nigerian music star Davido, the Washing Bay Promoter insists he has no intention of abandoning his job at the washing bay in Nzema.

He explained that his earnings from the job are split three ways: “I keep one-third and give the remaining two-thirds to my boss,” he noted. He also pointed out that his monthly income varies and is not fixed.

Although Ananzo is determined to become a major player in Africa’s music promotion scene, he believes maintaining his role at the washing bay is vital to his identity.

If I quit washing cars, it could affect my brand as a music promoter, my job is what makes me unique in this industry.