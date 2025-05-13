TGMA 2025: 6 moments that organisers must avoid repeating in 2026

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is one of the most anticipated nights in Ghana’s entertainment calendar, celebrated for its musical excellence and glamour. But in recent years, the event has faltered in some key areas. The 2025 edition, held at the Grand Arena, was no different. While the performances were memorable and production saw some improvement, several issues stood out — and not in a good way.

This review identifies seven major shortcomings that organisers must resolve to elevate the experience in 2026.

1. Dress code confusion: what exactly was the theme?

Let’s begin with what was arguably the most distracting issue — fashion. The lack of a clearly communicated dress code( Proudly Ghanaian) led to a parade of questionable style choices. From overly revealing outfits to entirely inappropriate attire, the red carpet resembled a chaotic costume party rather than a prestigious black-tie affair.

It’s time Charterhouse takes a firm stance on dress codes. State the required attire on all ticket types, especially public sales. If someone refuses to comply, let them stay home and watch from their couch. Ghanaian designers are talented, but there’s little motivation to invest in a red carpet-worthy outfit when the standard is so low. This event should reflect elegance, class, and cultural pride — not confusion.

2. A Crowd that refused to vibe

The energy in the auditorium felt divided. Whether due to poor timing, underwhelming performances, or general audience fatigue, there were long stretches where the crowd didn’t engage. A vibrant audience is vital to an awards show’s success, especially one broadcast to viewers across Africa. Perhaps a better warm-up strategy or staggered seating for active fans could help.

3. Time wasting and poor event flow

The programme dragged on far longer than necessary. While organisers understandably want a full house before going live, holding proceedings hostage because of late arrivals is unsustainable. This hurts the experience for punctual guests and risks losing TV viewers to boredom. The show must begin as advertised — those who arrive late should simply miss out.

4. Red carpet overcrowding

A red carpet should exude prestige, but TGMA’s often descends into chaos. The inclusion of TikTok personalities and random influencers, many of whom lack relevance to the event, dilutes its purpose. Limit red carpet access to artists, nominated individuals, stakeholders, and credible media. Enforce it strictly. Not everyone needs to be interviewed in front of the cameras.

5. Ticketing headaches

Several attendees complained about access issues. A prestigious event deserves a smooth, digitised ticketing system with clear instructions and effective crowd management at entry points.

6. MC woes: Foster’s flop

While Naa Ashorkor and AJ Sarpong delivered professional and poised performances, Foster Romanus fell flat. His humour didn’t land, his monologues felt endless, and his commentary bordered on cringe. If there was a script, he abandoned it; if there wasn’t, he should never have been left to improvise. Future editions must choose MCs who enhance — not drag down — the event.

That said, kudos to the technical team for improving sound quality this year. Performances by Stonebwoy and the electrifying DJ set from DJ Vyrusky stood out. These moments remind us why we tune in each year, hoping for magic.

TGMA is a key platform for Ghana’s creative economy. But prestige is not automatic — it must be earned and protected. Charterhouse has the resources and public goodwill to elevate the TGMA to global standards. All it needs now is the will to enforce higher expectations.