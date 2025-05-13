10 most affordable countries to visit in 2025

Travelling the world doesn’t have to cost a fortune—especially in 2025. According to new rankings of the most affordable countries for travellers this year, South Africa has been recognised as the most budget-friendly destination on the African continent, and one of the most cost-effective globally.
The list, which highlights countries offering exceptional experiences at reasonable costs, features a diverse mix of locations in Asia, Europe, and Africa. These destinations have been lauded for their low daily travel costs, accessible public transport, affordable accommodation, and rich cultural offerings.
Top 10 Affordable countries to visit in 2025
Rank
Country
Region
1
Taiwan
Asia
2
Indonesia
Asia
3
India
Asia
4
South Africa
Africa
5
Philippines
Asia
6
Malaysia
Asia
7
Vietnam
Asia
8
Japan
Asia
9
Romania
Europe
10
Europe
Hungary
Why South Africa stands out
South Africa continues to attract international tourists with its blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure activities—all available at relatively low costs compared to other global destinations. With budget flights, reasonably priced local cuisine, and a wide range of affordable accommodations, the country offers great value for solo travellers, couples, and families alike.
Popular cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg provide travellers with easy access to vibrant urban experiences, while safaris, wine tours, and coastal getaways offer a deeper connection with nature and heritage.
Asia dominates budget travel
READ MORE: Shatta Wale backs Sammy Gyamfi amid the Agradaa dollar saga, says he's a giver
Asian destinations dominate the list, with countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia frequently topping travel affordability rankings due to their low costs of living and wide array of travel experiences. Even traditionally expensive places like Japan have become more accessible for budget-conscious visitors thanks to competitive airfares and discounted travel passes.
A budget-friendly Year for exploration
Travel experts suggest that 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for exploring the world on a budget, as many countries are easing visa policies and boosting infrastructure to attract more tourists.
“Travellers are no longer limited to expensive holiday packages,” said a travel analyst. “With careful planning, anyone can enjoy rich and diverse experiences without breaking the bank.”
Whether you're seeking mountain landscapes, bustling cities, or beachside relaxation, these ten destinations offer travellers an opportunity to experience more for less.
South Africa is the only African country ranked among 2025’s cheapest travel destinations. Are African gems being ignored, or is the world still stuck on old travel stereotypes?