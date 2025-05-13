10 most affordable countries to visit in 2025

Travelling the world doesn’t have to cost a fortune—especially in 2025. According to new rankings of the most affordable countries for travellers this year, South Africa has been recognised as the most budget-friendly destination on the African continent, and one of the most cost-effective globally.

The list, which highlights countries offering exceptional experiences at reasonable costs, features a diverse mix of locations in Asia, Europe, and Africa. These destinations have been lauded for their low daily travel costs, accessible public transport, affordable accommodation, and rich cultural offerings.

Top 10 Affordable countries to visit in 2025

Rank Country Region 1 Taiwan Asia 2 Indonesia Asia 3 India Asia 4 South Africa Africa 5 Philippines Asia 6 Malaysia Asia 7 Vietnam Asia 8 Japan Asia 9 Romania Europe

10 Europe Hungary

Why South Africa stands out

South Africa continues to attract international tourists with its blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure activities—all available at relatively low costs compared to other global destinations. With budget flights, reasonably priced local cuisine, and a wide range of affordable accommodations, the country offers great value for solo travellers, couples, and families alike.



Popular cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg provide travellers with easy access to vibrant urban experiences, while safaris, wine tours, and coastal getaways offer a deeper connection with nature and heritage.



Asia dominates budget travel

Asian destinations dominate the list, with countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia frequently topping travel affordability rankings due to their low costs of living and wide array of travel experiences. Even traditionally expensive places like Japan have become more accessible for budget-conscious visitors thanks to competitive airfares and discounted travel passes.



A budget-friendly Year for exploration