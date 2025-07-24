NSA boss gives final verdict on Vybz Kartel’s Accra Sports Stadium concert

National Sports Authority Director General says the proposed Vybz Kartel concert at Accra Sports Stadium will not happen unless they get proper covers for the grass first.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says the stadium is Ghana's main place for big football matches. Right now, workers are fixing parts of it and some seats are blocked off.

Kartel's people have asked to hold a show there in December as part of his world tour, as reported by Pulse Ghana on July 16, 2025.

But the NSA boss believes the huge stage Kartel needs would damage the grass badly if there's no protection. He told Sporty FM on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, why the right measures must be put in place first:

If you look at the stages they mount and the kind of setup he needs to match his energy; we can't restrict him. But how do we give him that space when we haven't protected our pitch?

He further noted that letting the concert happen without covering the pitch would be awful and could lead to his dismissal. Ankrah explained:

Otherwise, I might as well write my resignation letter. December 31st is not worth destroying the pitch.

NSA turns down several other concerts

Ankrah does understand this concert would be massive though. He knows Kartel is famous all over the world and the show would bring lots of tourists and help Ghana's friendship with Jamaica.

It's beyond music. It's a whole statement, a music renaissance, Ghana's creative appeal, and Kartel's own redemption story as a born-again Rastafarian.

The NSA chief wants the concert to happen but won't change his mind about protecting the pitch.

Vybz Kartel [Left] and NSA Boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah [Right].

According to him, his outfit has turned down several requests to host concert at the stadium. He disclosed:

We don’t have a pitch cover in Ghana. So, if you don’t take care, you destroy the pitch in trying to make money. We have a few cases where we have turned down good money to protect the pitch.

Whether fans in Ghana get to see the dancehall star will depend on getting the right covers sorted.