Kwaw Kese slams Ghana police for allegedly stopping and searching him randomly

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has criticised the Ghana Police Service over an incident that reportedly took place on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

In a video posted on his official Instagram page, the Swedru Agona hitmaker appeared visibly upset as he recounted the encounter while driving his luxury vehicle. According to Kwaw Kese, officers from the Ghana Police Service stopped him at Spintex Road and conducted an extensive search of his car, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

He alleged that the officers suspected him of carrying illegal substances and thus carried out a thorough inspection of his vehicle after encountering him on the road.

Ghana Police, you stopped me at Spintex Road for about 30 minutes. You searched me by the roadside and searched inside my car looking for hard substances to fabricate a case against me

Kwaw Kese expressed frustration and questioned the rationale behind the officers' actions, suggesting they were hoping to implicate him in a criminal offence.

The rapper, who recently held a funeral and burial for his late mother, Yaa Serwaa, insisted that he would never carry contraband substances, especially in public where he could be apprehended at any time.

He also condemned the public humiliation he endured during the search, describing it as an act of embarrassment.

How can the Ghana Police stop and search me by the roadside in full view of passersby? You were praising me while simultaneously rummaging through my clothes in public. Why would I carry an illegal substance on myself and allow you to disgrace and arrest me on the street? What kind of nonsense is that? You just see me and stop me to search for something unlawful. Your evil schemes have failed

Kwaw Kese’s outburst follows earlier statements expressing his intention to demand $1 million in compensation from the Ghana Police Service over a previous arrest in 2014.

In December 2014, Kwaw Kese was arrested by police in Kumasi for publicly smoking an illegal substance. He was subsequently tried and sentenced in April 2015 by High Court Judge William Boampong. The court handed him a one-day prison sentence and imposed a fine of GH¢1,200.