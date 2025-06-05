'I nearly married my manager Frimprince' - Diana Asamoah speaks about celibacy struggles

Ghanaian gospel singer and evangelist, Diana Asamoah, has opened up about the complexities of her celibate lifestyle, crediting her unwavering commitment to divine grace and spiritual strength.

The 52-year-old artiste, who has never married nor had children, revealed that she remains single and continues to uphold her vow of celibacy. Speaking on her radio programme Akoko Abon on Angel FM, she reaffirmed her devotion to God’s work and the life she has chosen.

“I honour God. I live alone. I don’t rely on tricks, but on the strength of the Lord – the same strength He used to clothe Mary

According to Evangelist Asamoah, her path in ministry has been anything but smooth. She emphasised the rigorous demands of her work, describing a relentless schedule filled with travel and prayer.

You can ask my manager, Frimprince. Whenever we travel, we’re constantly working in churches – it’s 24/7. In the evenings, he sometimes finds me still praying and wonders why I haven’t gone to bed, especially knowing we have the same schedule the following day

She went on to recount occasions when exhaustion set in after returning from long journeys, particularly from Kumasi. “Sometimes, I’m so tired I tell my driver we won’t go out the next day. But then I just pick up the phone and call him back because the work must go on,” she added, attributing her strength to divine intervention.

Despite her years of service and discipline, Diana Asamoah’s celibacy has often attracted public scrutiny and criticism. Some have misinterpreted her decision, suggesting it stems from being undesirable or other unfounded assumptions.

She acknowledged that the journey has not been free of temptation. In her 5 June broadcast on Angel 102.9 FM, she spoke candidly about her close relationship with her manager, Anane Frimpong, popularly known as Frimprince.

God used Frimprince to support me greatly – to the point where we could have ended up marrying, had it not been for my vow to serve God

Having lived decades as a celibate woman, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker explained that she deliberately establishes boundaries to maintain her commitment.

There was a time someone asked for my number. I gave it out freely, but I made it very clear that I wasn’t interested in any conversations about marriage