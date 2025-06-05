‘Defame Patapaa and face the law’ – One Corner star warns, says attacks hurt his brand

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, has addressed the growing wave of disparaging remarks aimed at him by both fans and fellow celebrities.
On 4 June, the One Corner hitmaker shared a strongly worded press release from his management team via his official social media platforms, condemning the behaviour.
One Corner Management issues this notice with a heavy heart and deep disappointment: it has become common practice for individuals, whether well-known or not, to speak negatively about our artiste both privately and publicly. Through this press release, we wish to highlight the harm continuously inflicted upon the Patapaa brand
,the statement read.
The management further warned that they would no longer tolerate the ongoing defamation and would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who continues to damage Patapaa’s reputation.
Management will pursue legal action against anyone who continues to defame Patapaa. We believe in the support of the Almighty Creator of the Universe, who will continue to uplift and sustain the Patapaa brand regardless of negative intentions
,the statement continued.
The release, signed by Patapaa’s manager, Abdul M. Abass, also encouraged critics to focus on nurturing their own talents rather than tearing others down.
Creativity thrives uniquely in each individual. We encourage everyone to focus positively on their own talents rather than undermining others. Consider this notice our final warning
Patapaa rose to fame in 2017 with his viral hit One Corner, which gained both national and international attention. Despite the challenges of online criticism and public mockery, his management asserts that the brand remains resilient and protected.