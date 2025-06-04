Amerado comes clean, admits he doesn’t truly enjoy being an artiste

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has candidly revealed that his journey into music was born not from passion, but from a struggle for survival.

Speaking during an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, the "Obiaa Boa" hitmaker admitted that he does not always find joy in his role as a musician.

The main reason I got into music was just to survive — I needed to eat, most of the time, I don’t even enjoy being an artiste.

READ MORE: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

Amerado Burner

Amerado explained that the music industry, despite its glitz and fame, comes with numerous pressures and limitations that weigh heavily on him. He cited the loss of personal freedom as a major challenge, noting how fans often expect celebrities to be constantly generous in public.

I feel restricted,” he said. “Whenever you’re outside — especially stuck in traffic — people expect you to give them money simply because you're a known face.

While he acknowledged the weight of public expectations and the financial pressure associated with his fame, Amerado said that live performances are among the few aspects of his career he truly cherishes.

Amerado

The maintenance no be easy

, he added, highlighting the emotional and financial demands of sustaining a music career.

When asked what alternative career he might have chosen, Amerado revealed that football would have been his preferred path if music hadn't worked out.

Amerado