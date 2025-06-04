'Only two rappers in Africa , me and nobody' - M.anifest says

Ghanaian rap luminary M.anifest made headlines following a bold declaration during a recent appearance on Capital XTRA in London, confidently positioning himself as the leading rapper on the African continent.

When asked about Africa’s hip-hop scene, the award-winning lyricist responded with characteristic wit and confidence: “Only two rappers in Africa; me and nobody in particular,” he said with a grin.

M.anifest collaborates with Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist Flea and The Cavemen on new single ‘Puff Puff'

The remark has since ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. While some fans hailed it as classic hip-hop bravado, others viewed it as a fitting assertion from an artist of his calibre.

The statement comes on the heels of international acclaim, with The Guardian recently naming M.anifest “Africa’s foremost rapper” in its 2025 global music review. The publication also praised his acclaimed album "The Gamble" as “a masterclass in pan-African storytelling through rap.”

Known for his intricate lyricism, intellectual depth, and masterful blending of African musical elements with global hip-hop influences, M.anifest has spent over a decade carving out a revered position in the industry.

His body of work connects the vibrancy of Accra’s streets with international audiences, boasting collaborations with renowned global acts such as Damon Albarn, Burna Boy, and Vic Mensa.