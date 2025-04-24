Top 10 Ghanaian celebrities making global waves in 2025

From Accra to Hollywood, the stars are aligned for Ghana!

2025 is the year Ghanaian celebrities are rewriting the rules, breaking boundaries, and taking over global headlines!

Whether it's rocking the stages at Coachella, walking international runways, starring in Netflix hits, or dominating sports arenas, these homegrown talents are proving that Ghana is not just watching the world—we're leading it.

In this exclusive roundup, we spotlight 10 Ghanaian celebrities who are not only making waves in the country but also creating tidal shifts on the global stage.

Their stories are a mix of talent, hustle, and undeniable star power—and trust us, the world is watching.

1. Stonebwoy – The face of Afrodancehall worldwide

2025 has been a landmark year for Stonebwoy, Ghana’s undisputed king of afrodancehall.

Known for his consistent global presence, Stonebwoy set the stage ablaze at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards Gala in Accra, performing for an elite audience including ex-president John Mahama.

His recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week also reaffirmed his influence beyond music, cementing his reputation as a cultural icon.

He’s currently working on a cross-continental album featuring artists from Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa, signalling his intent to unite global music through African rhythms.

2. Juliet Ibrahim – Ghana’s visionary director on the rise

While Juliet Ibrahim built her brand as an actress, 2025 is proving to be the year of her directorial breakthrough.

Her emotionally gripping film, Widow’s Gift, won Achievement in Directing at the Ghana Movie Awards 2025, showcasing her transition into a serious filmmaker.

Her works now tour international film festivals, bringing Ghanaian stories to global platforms.

Juliet’s mission is to amplify African narratives, and she’s currently in talks to produce a pan-African Netflix series.

3. Amaarae – Ghana’s sonic rebel who rocked coachella

With her genre-bending sound and futuristic aesthetic, Amaarae turned heads at Coachella 2025, performing alongside Caribbean legends like Vybz Kartel.

Her bold fashion, experimental visuals, and lyrical bravery have made her a cult icon among Gen Z fans globally.

She was recently featured in Billboard Magazine as one of “10 Artists Redefining Global Pop in 2025”.

4. Mohammed Kudus – Premier League wonderkid and transfer magnet

Kudus is not just one of Ghana’s most consistent exports to the football world—he’s a sensation.

With top-class performances for West Ham United, his market value continues to soar.

Rumours of a high-profile move to Saudi giants Al-Nassr are swirling, thanks to his incredible skill, discipline, and humility.

Beyond football, Kudus is also launching a youth foundation in Nima to support underprivileged kids through sport.

5. Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey – Ghana’s first female World Boxing Champion

Making history in 2025, Abigail Quartey became Ghana’s first female world boxing champion, winning the WIBF World Super Bantamweight title.

Her journey from Jamestown to global glory has inspired a new generation of female athletes across West Africa.

She’s already signed endorsement deals with fitness brands and will headline a documentary on African women in sports.

6. Kwame Adusei – Red carpet designer to the stars

From Los Angeles to Milan, fashion designer Kwame Adusei is turning heads.

His designs have graced icons like Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner, bringing Ghanaian craftsmanship to haute couture. His recent fashion week debut in New York was met with standing ovations.

Kwame’s new flagship store in Accra is combining luxury fashion with local textile artisanship—making global trends truly Ghanaian.

7. Black Sherif in 2025: The Iron Boy era

In 2025, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has solidified his position as a leading figure in Ghanaian music.

His sophomore album, Iron Boy, released on April 3, 2025, showcases a blend of hip-hop, Afrobeats, and Highlife, reflecting themes of resilience and personal growth.

Following the album's release, Black Sherif embarked on the Iron Boy Tour, captivating audiences across North America and Europe.

The tour included performances in major cities such as New York, Toronto, and London, further expanding his international fan base.

8. Jutta Pokuah Addo – The bold new face of miss Ghana

Jutta Pokuah Addo, Miss Ghana 2025, is redefining what it means to be a beauty queen.

With a background in psychology and social work, her reign is focused on mental health advocacy for young girls in Ghana. Her poise, intelligence, and charisma have attracted international media attention, including features in Essence and CNN Africa.

She is set to represent Ghana at the Miss World 2025 pageant in South Korea.

9. Clemente Suarez – The people’s actor and cultural satirist

Whether it’s on screen, on stage, or online, Clemento Suarez continues to be Ghana’s most loved comedic actor.

He was recently awarded Favourite Actor of the Year and is currently shooting a bilingual (Twi-English) Netflix comedy series.

His blend of humour and cultural commentary has gained a cult following among the diaspora community in the UK and US.

10. Jeremie Frimpong – Football star with a humanitarian soul

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen has consistently paid homage to his Ghanaian roots.

His recent trip to Ghana saw him donate school supplies and engage with children at the Osu Children’s Centre, winning hearts for his humility.