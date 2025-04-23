African Innovation: Ghanaian creates eco-friendly human-powered treadmill [Video]

In an impressive feat of grassroots engineering, a young Ghanaian welder has designed an innovative, non-electric treadmill that harnesses human kinetic energy.

This sustainable fitness solution demonstrates how local ingenuity can address global challenges, particularly in regions with limited access to reliable electricity.

The eco-friendly treadmill operates through a mechanical energy conversion system that utilizes the user's movement to power the device.

This breakthrough design eliminates dependence on electrical infrastructure while maintaining functionality equivalent to conventional treadmills.

Initial performance tests confirm the prototype achieves 100% energy savings compared to motorized models, with the added advantage of uninterrupted operation during power disruptions.

This pioneering invention aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:

SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy): Operates without electricity consumption

SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being): Provides accessible exercise equipment

SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure): Demonstrates appropriate technology innovation

The creator, a skilled welder , has applied his technical expertise to develop this sustainable alternative using locally available materials.

The design's mechanical simplicity offers significant advantages, including reduced production costs, minimal maintenance requirements, and increased durability compared to electric treadmills.

What must be done

The prototype must undergo rigorous testing by engineering experts to assess its durability, safety, and performance metrics.

Collaboration with academic institutions, such as Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), could facilitate stress testing, material optimization, and ergonomic refinements.

Feedback from fitness professionals should also be incorporated to ensure the design meets user needs.

The success and scalability of the human-powered treadmill innovation—and similar grassroots technological advancements—require robust government intervention across multiple sectors.