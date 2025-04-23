E/R: Man, 44, allegedly murders wife during farm dispute

A 44-year-old man, Kusi Enock, stands accused of murdering his 47-year-old wife, Ama Kwakyewaa, during a violent altercation on their farm in Akyem Adwafo, Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred during an early morning farm visit, where Enock allegedly assaulted his wife with a wooden implement, striking fatal blows to her chest and head as per Adom News.

Sources reveal the couple had been living separately for three months prior to the incident due to unresolved marital conflicts.

Disturbingly, the suspect had previously made threats of murder-suicide and had allegedly made one unsuccessful attempt.

The couple's housekeeper, Osei Amponsah, who later verified the incident to media outlets, expressed suspicions that Enock may have been monitoring the victim's movements.

Amponsah reported having filed formal complaints with both local community leaders and law enforcement upon learning of the tragedy.

The victim's remains have been transferred to the Adwafo Government Hospital mortuary pending further examination.

Local police authorities have initiated a full investigation into the matter as the community struggles to comprehend this act of extreme domestic violence.

60-year-old got his penis and scrotum cut off

Meanwhile, a disturbing incident has shaken the Kwesimintsim community in the Western Region's Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, where a man in his sixties suffered severe genital mutilation.

The victim, Samuel Sam, a Tarkwa resident, narrowly survived the brutal attack while visiting his girlfriend Stella during the Easter holidays.

Local Assemblymember Eric Acolatse provided official confirmation of the incident to Connect FM's Omanbapa Morning Show host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.