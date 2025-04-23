Sam George and Kafui Danku respond to Bimbo Ademoye's copyright violation claims

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, alongside National Film Authority CEO Kafui Danku, has assured Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye of prompt intervention in her intellectual property rights case.

The pledge follows Ademoye’s public allegations that several Ghanaian television stations have been airing her films without authorisation—a violation, she asserts, of intellectual property laws.

Ademoye’s social media appeal, which tagged key Ghanaian officials including George and Danku, sparked significant online engagement.

While many supported her demand for accountability, some Ghanaian commentators, including media personality and plus-size advocate Miz Debbie, contested her claims.

In a viral video response, Miz Debbie argued that the unauthorised broadcasts served as free promotion for Ademoye’s work, suggesting the filmmaker should appreciate the exposure rather than protest it.

Ademoye swiftly dismissed this stance, reposting the video with the caption “defending theft” and reiterating her call for action.

Responding directly to Ademoye’s post, Danku confirmed the matter was under urgent review:

Hi ma’am, my management and I are working on putting a stop to this. You should see definite actions in a couple of weeks.

Minister George also acknowledged the complaint, stating,

My attention has been drawn to your post thanks to the tag. I would be raising the issue with my colleague minister responsible for overseeing television content. However, I wish to assure you that our government is very respectful of intellectual property rights and will [ensure] the protection of same.

The minister further emphasised Ghana’s commitment to upholding intellectual property laws and fostering cross-border creative collaboration.