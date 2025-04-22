I would’ve been selling spare parts or clothes if... - Black Sherif reveals

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has revealed that if he hadn't pursued a career in music, he would likely be selling clothes in Accra or working in his father's spare parts business.

In a candid interview on The Afro Select Show, acclaimed Ghanaian musician Black Sherif offered rare insight into the life he might have lived had music not intervened.

The "Second Sermon" hitmaker revealed that without his thriving music career, he would likely have been immersed in the world of commerce, either as a clothing vendor in Accra or working in his family's spare parts business in Konongo.

If I wasn't doing music right now, I would probably be hustling crazy, doing clothes stuff in Accra, or maybe if I wasn't in Accra, I would be selling my daddy's tyres in Konongo.

He elaborated on his family's trade, stating,

My dad sells spare engines, spare parts and that stuff; that's a family business.

The artist further emphasised that, in this alternate reality, he would have been deeply involved in the enterprise, handling engine sales alongside other automotive components.

A Rebellious Streak: Black Sherif’s high school days

The musician also revisited his formative years as a boarding student in Kumasi, where his restless spirit often led him beyond school grounds.

Despite the structured environment, Black Sherif frequently sought excitement elsewhere, sneaking out to immerse himself in the vibrant atmosphere around the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Back in high school, I didn't really like to stay in school. I used to sneak out to go dancing or gambling in tech

He admitted, referencing KNUST’s colloquial moniker, "Tech".

These escapades, though unconventional, may have unknowingly contributed to his artistic development, exposing him to diverse social interactions and creative influences.

From Hustle to Heights: The ‘Iron Boy’ Era

Today, Black Sherif’s trajectory has taken him far from the spare parts shops and gambling spots of his youth.

The artist is currently on a European tour, promoting his newly released album, Iron Boy, which debuted on April 3, 2025.