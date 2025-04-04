Shatta Wale reacts to rumours Black Sherif dissed him on 'Iron Boy'

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has addressed speculation that Black Sherif took subtle jabs at him in his latest album, Iron Boy.

The controversy arose following the release of the track Where Them Boyz from Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album. In the song, the rapper criticises certain individuals in the music industry for their lack of authenticity. Although no specific names were mentioned, many fans speculated that the lyrics were aimed at Shatta Wale.

The rumours gained traction on social media, largely due to the tense history between the two artistes. In the past, Shatta Wale openly criticised Black Sherif’s fashion choices during an appearance on Glitch Africa’s Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast. He also made social media remarks suggesting that he could end Black Sherif’s career, leading many to believe there was ongoing friction between them.

In response to the rumours, Shatta Wale took to social media to refute the claims, stating that Black Sherif had never shown him any disrespect. He dismissed the speculation as baseless, insisting that it was being fuelled by individuals with nothing productive to do.

He also praised Iron Boy, describing it as a powerful album and encouraging Black Sherif to stay focused and ignore negativity. “I am only focused on making money and have no time for unnecessary drama,” he stated, adding that those spreading the false claims were simply jobless.

Released on 3 April 2025, Iron Boy features 15 tracks that delve into themes of struggle, hope, and resilience. The album includes collaborations with Nigerian artistes Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez and was produced by Ar Beats, Joker Nharnah, and Samsney. The final mixing was handled by Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg.