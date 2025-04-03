Kwame A-Plus laments about the salary he earns as an MP

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, the Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, has disclosed the salary he earns as a legislator in Ghana. The former musician and political activist turned politician stated that despite his dedication to serving his constituents, the financial rewards of the role were insufficient.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM on Thursday, 3 April 2025, A-Plus highlighted the demanding nature of parliamentary work, revealing that after all deductions, his monthly salary amounted to only GH₵15,000.

For me, my main focus is solving people’s problems. That’s why I started the People's Project—to help people. I don’t see it as an issue; if someone approaches me with a concern and I know I can help, I will. But being an MP is extremely difficult, and the salary is not good enough. At the end of the month, you receive just GH₵15,000, he explained.

A-Plus reflected on his financial status before becoming an MP, indicating that he was earning significantly more money in his private career than he currently does in Parliament. He claimed that his daily earnings in the past exceeded his entire monthly parliamentary salary.

If I look at my bank statements from 2020, it’s clear that I was making a lot more money before entering politics. In just 24 hours, I could earn more than what I now receive for an entire month as an MP, he stated.

The MP also praised the efforts of his colleagues in Parliament, admitting that his perception of the legislative chamber had changed since joining. He acknowledged that many outsiders, including himself in the past, had underestimated the workload and responsibilities of MPs.

I used to see things differently from outside, but now I realise how much work MPs actually do. I plan to make my bank statement public one of these days just to show the difference. The amount I used to make in a single day from my personal business was more than my current monthly salary in Parliament, yet the workload is enormous. MPs are doing an impressive job.