I featured a Ghanaian artist over a decade ago, but I can't remember who – Ja Rule

Grammy-nominated rapperc, who recently visited Ghana to inaugurate a six-unit classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School in the Eastern Region, has opened up about possible collaborations with Ghanaian artistes.

The rapper, whose debut album was released in 1999, dominated the early 2000s with multiple chart-topping hits, cementing his status as a global rap icon. In a recent interview, Ja Rule reminisced about a past recording session with a Ghanaian artiste during a previous visit but admitted he could not recall the artiste’s name.

His revelation has sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating about the fate of the unreleased track and why it was never officially launched.

Was the collaboration with Tinny?

Reports suggest that Ja Rule’s mystery collaboration was with Tinny, born Nii Addo Quaynor, one of the pioneers of hip-life in the early 2000s. Tinny, who made his mark under the guidance of legendary producer Hammer, shot to fame in 2003 with the hit song "Makola Kwakwe." His distinctive fusion of Ga and Twi, combined with his dynamic stagecraft, quickly made him a household name across Ghana.

In a resurfaced video, Tinny is seen in the studio with Ja Rule, passionately discussing their collaboration. The song, which reportedly featured Morris Babyface on the hook, was rumoured to have been lined up for inclusion on one of Ja Rule’s albums. However, following its recording, no further details emerged about its release.