Ja Rule commissions 6-unit classroom block in Nuaso as part of philanthropic project

American rapper, Ja Rule has officially commissioned a six-unit classroom block in Nuaso, Eastern Region to mark the successful completion of his philanthropic project in the area.

The classroom block, which was an additional facility for the St. John’s Anglican Basic School in Nuaso was a collaborative project between the rapper and an international non-profit Pencils of Promise (PoP), to help improve educational facilities in Ghanaian schools.

The project saw its completion today, following its initial construction almost a year ago.

In a video on social media, Ja Rule was seen cutting the sod to commission the block in excitement, a sentiment that members of the Nuaso community related to.

Ja Rule also announced he intends to build a gym and other facilities to enhance extracurricular activities for them.

Education is something I’m really passionate about. Beyond classrooms, I want to build more facilities, including a gymnasium and other extracurricular spaces that will enhance learning for these kids.

Ja Rule is one of the many Diasporan blacks who find Ghana dear to their hearts, and to that effect embarked on projects to contribute. Previously, it was Michael Blackson who instituted the Michael Blackson Academy to offer free education to all children in the area of Agona Nsaba.