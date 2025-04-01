Pastor fires back at McDan for jab at prayer on productivity

A Ghanaian pastor has fired back Ghanaian business mogul, McDan for his comments on the position of churches in hindering development in the country.

During the McDan Youth Connect, a 3-day programme which saw the business mogul visit youth in Kumasi, McDan advised youth to prioritise work progress over church activities like the Jericho Hour. According the businessman, it is much more productive to put in labour than to spend time praying.

However, a man of God from The Apostolic Recovery Movement, identified as John Wesley Amenuku Agble opposed the statement on the basis of blaming lack of progress in Ghana on church activities when there is corruption and greed in the country’s leadership.

Bad leadership is the problem of Ghana. And you (McDan), you want to attack prayer.

Further buttering on his point, Mr. Agble llisted a few ways the church has actually contributed to the nation, with establishments of schools and other social amenities.

Check most of the secondary schools. Most of them, are they not mission schools? We have universities that were built by churches. That is not adding to the development of the nation? Orphanages, hospitals, and even agriculture. And you want to attack the church. You want to attack prayer.

