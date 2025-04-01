Shatta Wale makes historic win with all 3 nominations at IRAWMA 2025

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has won 3 awards at the just ended 42nd edition of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The crooner won all his 3 nominations at the awards ceremony held in the USA with categories including:

Best African Dancehall Entertainer: Shatta Wale

Best Music Video: Killa Ji Mi - Shatta Wale

Best Crossover Song: Commando – Shatta Wale ft Bounty Killer

This means that Shatta Wale is now a nine time winner at the prestigious award event, a feat any Ghanaian artiste is yet to make. He is the most decorated Ghanaian IRAWMA artiste winner, a position he had previously held with six awards.

Shatta Wale’s journey with the IRAWMA dates back to 2014 when he first won Best New Entertainer, and since then, continued to make an impact with multiple wins across different categories.

The 42nd edition of IRAWMA once again celebrated outstanding contributions to reggae and world music, and Shatta Wale’s success underscores his influence beyond Ghana’s borders. His consistency at the awards speaks to his ability to evolve and remain relevant in an ever-changing.

What is the IRAWMA?

The IRAWMA is a prestigious global award scheme that seeks to recognize the world’s best dancehall and reggae acts within the year.