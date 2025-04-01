Kasoa: 3 injured, one arrested after violent clash during Eid-ul-Fitr carnival

Three individuals sustained serious injuries following a violent clash between two Muslim youth groups during an Eid-ul-Fitr street carnival in Kasoa, located in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The victims are currently receiving medical treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

Reports from Adom Online indicate that the altercation, which occurred on Monday evening, arose from long-standing tensions between the two groups.

An eyewitness, Mohamed Osman, disclosed in an interview with Adom News that the groups had unresolved disputes prior to the Ramadan fasting period.

According to Osman, rumors of a potential confrontation had circulated three days before the carnival, prompting community elders to intervene and call for restraint.

However, one group allegedly disregarded the elders’ advice and instigated violence during the event.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the clash and is currently in custody at the Kasoa Central Business District (CBD) Police Command.

Police recovered a hammer and other offensive weapons from the individual at the time of arrest.

The incident has sparked calls for a thorough investigation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict between the two groups.

Mahama cautions youth against recklessness during Eid celebrations

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to Muslim youth against reckless driving and motorcycle riding during Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

Speaking at an event organized by the National Chief Imam at the Black Star Square in Accra, Mahama emphasized that such irresponsible behavior often leads to preventable fatalities.

He stressed that while Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for unity and celebration, it should not be marred by actions that endanger lives.

Ramadan is a period of togetherness, not recklessness

To address the issue, Mahama revealed that he had directed law enforcement to remain vigilant and take strict action against offenders.

In the past, we have witnessed needless loss of lives due to reckless riding and driving, often linked to Ramadan celebrations. I urge our brothers engaging in such acts to desist