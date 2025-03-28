Kasoa Ofaakor: Landguards arrested for stabbing 2 people

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command in the Central Region has apprehended two suspects in connection with a violent stabbing incident.

According to Adom Online, the arrested individuals have been identified as Richard Kwevi, alias "Agenda", and Samuel Okyere, known as "Kwadie Dede Aquard".

The attack left two victims with serious injuries, who are currently receiving emergency treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic in critical condition.

Ntiamoah Ahenkorah, a friend of one victim who serves as chairman of the local Landlords Association, provided eyewitness testimony to Adom News.

He recounted how the suspects, believed to be land guards, initially ordered the victims to accompany them to One Nai Atopi's Palace.

When the victims refused this demand, a physical altercation broke out.

During the confrontation, one suspect allegedly pulled a jackknife and stabbed one victim while the others were severely beaten.

Nai Atopi has publicly denied any connection to the incident, stating he has no knowledge of the suspects or involvement in the attack.

This denial comes amid growing concerns about land guard violence in the area.

What must be done?

The incident highlights several urgent needs for community and government action.

Local residents must remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious land guard activity to authorities.

Law enforcement agencies need to intensify their crackdown on these illegal operations, which have resulted in numerous violent incidents and fatalities across the region.

Furthermore, government intervention is required to strengthen land protection laws and prevent such harassment.