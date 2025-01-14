'We need change' -Shatta Wale urges John Mahama to reform Ghana’s entertainment sector

Musician Shatta Wale has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to reform Ghana's entertainment industry as his new administration begins its work.

The popular artist made his appeal in a Facebook post, urging the president to improve conditions for musicians and other creatives. He emphasised the need for changes that would make the industry more professional and sustainable for future generations. Shatta Wale noted that upcoming artists face challenges similar to those endured by established musicians like himself. He expressed hope that reforms would help younger talents see music as a viable career and not just a hobby.

In the post, he wrote:

“Letter to our new President of Ghana: I wish our new president, John Dramani Mahama, can also reform our music system to attract more professionals on radio and television, similar to the appointment of new ministers when they assume power. The entertainment industry needs that change. The younger ones coming can’t go through what some of us have been through. My humble 🙏 wish… just for the next generations to come and see this music business as a job and not just fun.”

Many Ghanaians responded positively to his post, praising him for advocating for the industry. They also expressed hope that President Mahama would address the concerns raised by the musician.