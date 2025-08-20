'I was caught up in the moment' – Lil Win apologises for insulting his colleagues

Veteran Kumawood actor Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has issued an apology to his colleagues in the film industry following his recent verbal attacks.

In a video circulating online, the Wezzy Empire CEO expressed regret over his remarks, which he made while promoting his recently premiered film, Captain Ibrahim: The Last African Hero. He explained that his outburst was driven by the intense pressure of the movie’s promotion, coupled with criticism from people he felt had failed to support him.

Lil Win admitted that he had been carried away by emotions and appealed to his colleagues to forgive him.

He said:

I am begging my loved ones. You all saw how I was struggling before I premiered my movie. People refused to show support but were quick to say negative things about me whenever I had issues. That is what made me react that way, because there was too much pressure on me

The actor went on to express regret for some of his earlier comments, asking those who felt offended by his actions to pardon him. He further assured his colleagues that he had turned over a new leaf and would never repeat such behaviour.

According to him, he would also refrain from reacting to criticism surrounding his new film, Captain Ibrahim: The Last African Hero, as well as his forthcoming project, A Journey to Africa.

Lil Win’s apology comes only days after he publicly lashed out at industry colleagues, following an interview granted by his former protégé Sandra Ababio on Emelia Brobbey’s Okukuseku TV show.

In one viral clip, the actor vowed never to appear on any media platform owned by some of his Kumawood colleagues. He also accused several of them of exploiting their fame to engage in questionable money-making ventures.

Prior to this outburst, Lil Win had criticised Emelia Brobbey for what he described as ‘irrelevant’ questions posed to Sandra Ababio during their interview. He further accused Emelia of being a ‘pretender’, alleging that she was disrespectful and unkind to Sandra when she featured in her first Kumawood film, Adofo Asa.