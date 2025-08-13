Lil Win blasts Emelia Brobbey for asking his ex about their relationship

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win has sharply criticised fellow actress Emelia Brobbey following her recent interview with Sandra Sarfo Ababio.

In a viral video circulated online on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, the comic actor expressed his fury, accusing Emelia Brobbey of asking Sandra Ababio questions he considered “irrelevant”. He further labelled her a “pretender” and alleged that she had shown “disrespect and meanness” towards Sandra during the filming of her first-ever Kumawood movie, Adofo Asa.

Lil Win claimed that Emelia and some colleagues had long harboured resentment towards Sandra Ababio, attempting to stir unnecessary drama to tarnish his image.

His criticism stemmed from an interview in which Sandra Ababio spoke warmly about Lil Win, describing him as a mentor whose influence had been life-changing. Sandra revealed that their first meeting in 2014 had motivated her to diversify her income by venturing into real estate.

She recalled once living in a cramped chamber-and-hall apartment with multiple occupants — a situation she found distressing. According to Sandra, Lil Win, upon witnessing her poor living conditions, advised her to prioritise acquiring land and property instead of spending heavily on expensive accessories.

Sandra also expressed gratitude for Lil Win’s role in introducing her to the film industry, crediting him for her rise to prominence on the silver screen. “I have no regrets knowing him,” she stated, thanking him for his support in shaping her career.