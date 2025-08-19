Pulse logo
Shatta Wale claims he sold ‘On God’ song for $3.5 million

19 August 2025 at 18:31
Shatta Wale
Following recent allegations by record producer M.O.G Beatz, dancehall star Shatta Wale has come forward with a bold revelation: he claims to have sold his hit song ‘On God’ for $3.5 million.

Speaking during an X (formerly Twitter) Space, the Gringo hitmaker stated:

MOG Beatz is a hungry, ungrateful JON. He begged me to use his beats. As a smart person, you should have contacted me when the people I sold my $20m catalogue to wrote you a letter. I sold On God for $3.5M. We can go to Volta and put our hands in a pot. He even helped me clear all this ‘Shatta is a fraud boy’ claim.

On Monday, 18 August 2025, M.O.G Beatz took to his official X page to accuse the SM boss of intellectual property theft. He alleged that Shatta Wale had used his works to defraud an international company of millions, funding his lavish lifestyle and mocking fellow artistes in the Ghanaian music scene.

He wrote:

You scammed an international company using my intellectual property because you wanna buy expensive cars to ‘flex’ on your colleagues?? Old man, you’ll regret touching my work!

The producer later released a voice note urging Shatta Wale to engage with the foreign company he had allegedly deceived before they contacted him directly for a resolution.

M.O.G Beatz further claimed that Shatta Wale had wrongfully taken ownership of over 25 beats he produced, selling them to the said company for a hefty sum. He warned that he had gathered evidence and was prepared to expose the dancehall act if he responded with a defamation lawsuit.

In addition, M.O.G Beatz revealed that he had already succeeded in taking down two of Shatta Wale’s albums — Reign and Wondaboy — from Apple Music over alleged intellectual property theft, threatening to have more of his projects removed from other streaming platforms.

Since these revelations, Shatta Wale has been on a defensive spree, attempting to clear his name and reassure fans of his credibility.

