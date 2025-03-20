Shatta Wale recounts how former IGP Dampare allegedly arrested him and his team

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has revealed a troubling encounter he and his team allegedly experienced at the hands of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, a few years ago.

In a viral video circulating online, the SM boss recounted how uniformed police officers arrested him and his entourage while they were returning home from his Shaxi Float event. According to Shatta Wale, the officers claimed they were acting on direct orders from the former IGP.

I was shocked by the actions of the police, especially since I had secured the necessary permits to organise the float as part of my Shaxi ride-hailing app launch, he said.

Police arrested escorting officer

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker further alleged that Dr Dampare disrespected his own personnel by ordering the arrest of a police officer who had escorted Shatta Wale’s team and was driving his Toyota Land Cruiser.

He said the incident occurred on Airport Road, and the team was reportedly arrested for "disturbing the peace" and "violating traffic regulations."

Shatta Wale questioned the inconsistency in law enforcement, pointing out that many others frequently blare sirens and disrupt traffic under police escort without facing any consequences.

Why arrest me when others make noise with sirens on the streets every day and go free? Why the double standards? he asked.

Shatta Wale has long expressed his disapproval of Dr Dampare, stemming from a 2021 incident in which he and some members of his team along with rapper Medikal were arrested and briefly imprisoned.

The singer was charged with fabricating a shooting incident with the assistance of his PRO, Nana Dope, and another associate named Gangee. This followed a controversial prophecy by preacher Jesus Ahuofe predicting Shatta Wale’s death.

Before the recent dismissal of Dr Dampare from the Ghana Police Service, Shatta Wale had issued a stern warning to him, stating that he still harboured resentment over the former IGP’s actions.

What Dampare and the police service did still hurts. I won’t forget it, Shatta Wale declared