D Black thinks these are the top contenders for 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year

Record label owner and artiste, D-Black has revealed his top predictions for which artiste would win this year’s edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

According to D-Black, three artistes out of the nominees stand out for him, namely King Promise, King Paluta and Stonebwoy.

While he refused to pick an ultimate possible winner among the three, he explained why each stood a chance in winning the award, highlighting their stronghold in their performances over the last year.

I think they’ve all touched different [strongholds]. I mean look at [King] Paluta, someone who came from zero, he has about three big songs and he is penetrating the local market heavily. He doesn’t have as much international presence like the rest.

King Paluta himself has been raising concerns over snubs from a few categories in the awards scheme. MC Portfolio had recently explained the snubs were due to changes of rules in nominations, disallowing King Paluta from significant nominations such as Hip Life Song of the Year and a second nomination for Most Popular Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, D-Black thinks Stonebwoy also has the potential to win again this year, with King Promise an equally strong contender.

Now Stonebwoy has kept his momentum from winning last year, he has an album, he’s on tour currently and he has the most international exposure than any other Ghanaian artistes has right now. He also has that under his belt.

[King] Promise is also coming from almost winning last year and working just as hard as he did last year and he’s one tour now internationally and he has big songs on already.