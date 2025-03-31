Don't go and do charity without building yourselves - McDan advises youth

Ghanaian entrepreneur and businessman, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan has advised youth to desist from charity when they haven’t been able to build themselves.

McDan made these comments at the McDan Youth Connect event that was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST).

The McDan Youth Connect was a 3-day programme where the business mogul embarked on a visit to Kumasi to inspire students in three Kumasi Universities. The universities included KNUST, Kumasi Technical University (KTU) and Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

While addressing the students, McDan sternly urged the students to consider personal development before offering helping hands to others.

Let me advise you. To be able to help somebody, help yourself first. That is rule number one. Don’t go and be doing charity if you have not been able to build yourself.

McDan, who is an affluent personality in Ghana, had earlier revealed he used to sell ‘bofrot’ and kerosene on the street of La before hitting the wealth jackpot.