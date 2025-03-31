I still get accused of using Juju - Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about rumours linking her success to black magic (juju), revealing that some people in the creative arts industry believe her rise to fame is not purely based on talent and hard work.

Speaking on the Let’s Talk Podcast, by the Diva Doc, McBrown addressed the persistent criticisms and baseless accusations that have followed her career. Despite the negativity, she says she harbours no resentment towards those spreading such claims.

Even now, people still say some things to me, and I look and forgive them. Now they are telling me I work with juju because I am doing well.

The award-winning actress dismissed the claims, attributing her achievements to years of training, dedication, and an intentional approach to her craft. She explained that although her entry into the acting scene may have seemed sudden, her journey was far from effortless.

My entering into acting was kind of fast. But they don’t know where I started from... I am a perfectionist because I have to leave my mark. And before I leave, the mark will always be there for people to talk about it. I am very intentional about the things I do.

McBrown, who has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning acting, television hosting, and brand endorsements, remains one of the most respected figures in Ghana’s entertainment industry. Despite the rumours, she continues to focus on perfecting her craft and inspiring the next generation of creatives.