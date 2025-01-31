‘No director ever dared to exploit me' - Nana Ama McBrown on ‘sex for movie roles’

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has firmly stated that she never faced any pressures form film directors for sexual favours in exchange for roles

Speaking on the widespread issue of exploitation in the entertainment industry, McBrown made it clear that she is not someone who can be easily manipulated into secret affairs.

During an interview on Onua Showtime, McBrown confidently shared:

When I entered the movie industry, I didn’t meet anyone who tried to sneak their way into a secret affair with me because I don’t hide my relationships. I can’t hide who I’m with. It’s a must that I show whoever I’m with to the public.

She further recounted her early days in the film industry, sharing a heartfelt story about her first love, a man named Morris, who gave her her first movie script and later became her boyfriend.

McBrown fondly reminisced about her connection with Morris, describing how his kindness, handsomeness, and respectful nature drew her to him. She shared how Morris guided her through her first movie project and became her mentor and companion.

There was a man who gave me my first movie script early in my career; his name is Morris. Every time we were on set, he held my hand and guided me. He taught me a lot of things and helped me navigate through. He’s extremely handsome, soft-spoken, charming, and respectful,she recalled.

McBrown added that their relationship became public knowledge, which helped deter unwanted advances from other men.

Our relationship became known to a lot of people, and we dated for two and a half years. His family and everyone around him knew me. People didn’t make passes at me because everyone knew about us, and Morris was a highly respected person, she explained.

Interviewer Kwesi Ernest light-heartedly remarked:

I’m sure after this, a lot of people will start searching for him

McBrown laughed and responded:

Let them search, he is a nice guy.