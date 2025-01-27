Nana Ama McBrown breaks silence on accusations linking her to Suzzy Williams’ death

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has addressed painful accusations that falsely linked her to the tragic death of fellow actress Suzzy Williams.

In a heartfelt revelation on her show, Onua Showtime, on Friday, 24 January, McBrown spoke candidly about the baseless rumours that she says caused her immense pain.

Suzzy Williams, a gifted young actress, tragically died in a car crash on 8 September 2005 at the age of 23. Her untimely death sent shockwaves through Ghana, as she was at the peak of her fame. Following the incident, rumours began circulating, accusing Nana Ama McBrown of having a hand in Suzzy’s death. Some claimed McBrown was envious of Suzzy’s rising success and saw her as competition in the film industry.

Addressing these allegations, McBrown said,

I was shocked and heartbroken. Why would I do such an abominable thing? Suzzy was like a sister to me. We worked together frequently, and there was no competition or jealousy between us.

The actress also recounted how she first received the devastating news of Suzzy’s death.

I had just returned to Ghana from a trip to Italy with the late gospel singer Seth Frimpong. While in a minibus heading home, I heard on the radio that Suzzy had passed away. I immediately called our senior colleague, Kofi Adjorlolo, who confirmed the news. He told me he was at the mortuary where Suzzy’s body had been sent

McBrown emphasised that she had no connection to the tragic event and expressed the deep emotional toll the accusations had on her.

I was devastated when I was accused of having a hand in Suzzy Williams’ death,” she said, describing the claims as unfounded and deeply hurtful.

Suzzy Williams was a rising star in Ghana’s film industry, known for her roles in films such as Bloody Mary, The Comforter, and Together Forever. Her talent as both an actress and a singer left a lasting legacy, despite her career being tragically cut short.

Her fatal accident occurred on the La-Nungua Highway in Accra, where she was travelling with her boyfriend in the early hours of the morning. In the aftermath of her death, there were widespread calls for improved road safety measures. The Suzzy Williams Memorial Fund was later established to support victims of road accidents.

In 2019, Suzzy’s mother, Cecilia Williams, raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death. She revealed that Suzzy was still alive when she arrived at the hospital, contradicting earlier reports that claimed she had died at the scene. Cecilia also noted suspicious behaviour from medical staff, which led her to question the official account of Suzzy’s death.